Pilot shares story of survival after plane crashes into ocean near Half Moon Bay

By
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- An air-to-air photo shoot over the California coast turned catastrophic for 34-year-old David Lesh and his friend Kayla.

Lesh purchased the Beech Craft Bonanza just a few weeks ago. Video captured the moment the plane hit the water five miles outside Half Moon Bay Harbor.



Lesh says he lost all power, and couldn't get the engine back up and running.

Overhead, Owen Leipelt was piloting the lead plane. He watched as Lesh's Beech Craft hit water.

Lesh recorded the moment he and Kayla climbed on the wing. After the plane sank, he took video of the two bobbing in the ocean and the moment the U.S. Coast Guard made contact.





Lesh kept rolling as the crew rescued the two, returning them safely to land.




A miracle, even by Coast Guard standards. The pair says besides a few stings from jellyfish, they're doing just fine.
