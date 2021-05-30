'Beacon of light': Giant pink triangle shines bright in SF for Pride month

LGBTQ+ Pride

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco kicked off Pride month by illuminating the pink triangle on Twin Peaks.

Volunteers installed the pink triangle on top of the summits on Saturday. Then after sunset on Tuesday, a crowd of San Francisco officials and community members lit the hillside.

Shining through the fog, 27,000 pink LED lights, now send a signal to the Bay Area and beyond that Pride month has begun.

San Francisco has showcased the pink triangle for 26 years. It will be illuminated from dusk on June 1 to sunrise July 1.

The San Francisco Lesbian and Gay Freedom Band and musical theatre star, Leanne Borghesi, serenaded the crowd despite cold and windy weather.

Saturday, volunteers began to install the annual pink triangle on top of Twin Peaks in San Francisco.



Once a mark of hate in Nazi Germany, the pink triangle is now a symbol of something else... "The hope that it inspires is standing out here in the freezing cold today. Nothing is stopping us from lighting up the pink triangle in San Francisco," said Mayor London Breed.

Mayor Breed and Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the trek up Twin Peaks for the annual ceremony.

"We remember those who have been victims, we work for those who are still victimized, and we take pride and we will end the discriminatory legislation we see rearing its head in certain parts of our own country," said Pelosi.

The pink triangle began with a pink torch that travelled from the East Bay to San Francisco, lighting the way through the city.

"It feels like the light at the end of the tunnel has finally arrived and it's pink," exclaimed Sister Roma of the San Francisco Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who got emotional while explaining what the pink triangle means to her.

"To me the illuminated pink triangle up on the hill overlooking all of San Francisco is the most impactful, meaningful beacon of light and hope to people like me all over the world, to let them know that there's a place where you can go and you'll be safe and welcome and it also tells the rest of the world, get with it!"

