Suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in Pinole, police say

PINOLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect who triggered an hours-long standoff in Pinole has surrendered peacefully, police said.The standoff began after police said received a call for a welfare check on Sunday, authorities said.Residents living on Kildare Way and Barkley near Tara Hills Drive had been told to go inside and lock all their windows and doors. The lockdown has been lifted.Shannon and Tara Hills schools have closed for in-person instruction for the day. Pinole Middle School is operating in a shelter in place.