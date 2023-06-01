Private plane traveling from Bahamas to Florida crashes into water: Police

Authorities are responding after a private plane traveling from the Bahamas to Florida crashed Thursday, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The plane was reportedly en route to West Palm Beach when it crashed into the water about 10 miles north of Andros, an island in the Bahamas, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said during a press conference Thursday.

Police could not say how many people were aboard the plane.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is investigating the incident.

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force is en route to the location of the crash, police said.

ABC News' Jared Higgs contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.