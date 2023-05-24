Exploratorium's ¡Plantásticas! exhibition: Our Lives with Plants

The Exploratorium's ¡Plantásticas! exhibition honors "las plantas" with an up-close look at leafy greens from many angles.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Plants are the world's greatest healers and teachers. They are an expression of biodiversity and deserve to be celebrated! The Exploratorium's ¡Plantásticas! exhibition honors "las plantas" with an up-close look at leafy greens from many angles-food, science, gardening, and more.

"It was about a three-year process to develop this entire exhibition," shared Kevin Boyd, the Co-Director of ¡Plantásticas!.

"This is a great place to spend a weekend and afternoon with your family because there really is something for everyone," described Sarah Seiter, Co-Director of ¡Plantásticas! "There's places to stop and reflect about the plants in your life."

Visitors can touch the plants, grind them up and smell them, study them under microscopes, and meet the gente who care for them. The exhibition was created with collaborators from the Latinx and Indigenous communities in an effort to share how plants shape culture and the planet.

"80% of the biodiversity of the Earth is actually managed by indigenous groups all around the world," explained Isabel Hawkins, a Senior Scientist at the Exploratorium. "They're the ones that are actually maintaining the biodiversity of plants and of the ecosystems that depend on those plants for the health of our planet."

The new multilingual exhibition features 600+ interactive installations by California superheroes, including Los Angeles artist Andi Xoch (#LatinxWithPlants), Cafe Ohlone's Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino, and more.

