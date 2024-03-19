1 dead, 1 critically injured following shooting in Pleasant Hill; no suspect arrested, police say

One man is dead and another is in a critical condition following a shooting in Pleasant Hill, police said on Tuesday. No arrests have been made.

One man is dead and another is in a critical condition following a shooting in Pleasant Hill, police said on Tuesday. No arrests have been made.

One man is dead and another is in a critical condition following a shooting in Pleasant Hill, police said on Tuesday. No arrests have been made.

One man is dead and another is in a critical condition following a shooting in Pleasant Hill, police said on Tuesday. No arrests have been made.

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- One man is dead and another is in a critical condition after a shooting in Pleasant Hill, police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Twinbridge Circle near Longbrook Way just before noon.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots with two victims injured and lying on the ground, officers said.

The victims were taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. Police said a 67-year-old man died at the hospital.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Police said the identities of both victims are withheld pending contact with family members.

This is the second homicide of the year.

Police are looking for a male suspect. No arrests have been made.

Any person with information related to this crime is encouraged to contact the Pleasant Hill Police Investigations Bureau at (925) 288-4630.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live