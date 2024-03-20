2nd man dies following shooting in Pleasant Hill prompted by attempted robbery, police say

A second man has died from a shooting in Pleasant Hill that police say was prompted by an attempted robbery.

A second man has died from a shooting in Pleasant Hill that police say was prompted by an attempted robbery.

A second man has died from a shooting in Pleasant Hill that police say was prompted by an attempted robbery.

A second man has died from a shooting in Pleasant Hill that police say was prompted by an attempted robbery.

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay community is on edge after a parking lot shoot-out.

A 63-year-old delivery man who worked with legal cannabis companies was killed, along with a man who officers believe targeted him in an attempted robbery.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead, 1 critically injured following shooting in Pleasant Hill; no suspect arrested, police say

"They go, 'You don't know?' I said no. 'It was Pete.' I started the crying machine again."

Susan Gisser is referring to her neighbor, 63-year-old Peter Popovich who died during a shooting that happened in this Pleasant Hill complex parking lot on Tuesday.

"What's there not to like about him? He was wonderful, he was the kindest man, he was so involved in his community," said Gisser.

Pleasant Hill Police say that Popovich worked for a company that sells packaging material for legal cannabis companies.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Officers believe he was targeted in an attempted robbery by two suspects, one of whom was also shot and killed as gunfire erupted between both sides. Police say Popovich had a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon.

"Maybe they thought he might have had drugs or cash, he had neither, you know," said Gisser who continued, "He never carried the pot, never. He just went and gave the packaging to the dispensaries."

Some residents say after what happened here on Tuesday, they are doing everything they can to try and move out.

"The fact that we saw the body right there, it's something that I have never experienced in my life before, never and I just can't stay I can't I don't feel safe."

Nora Balderramos saw the suspect after he had been shot multiple times. She says she will no longer let her 9-year-old play outside because this is the second crime to happen near her. Explaining to us that she recently moved in and the items in her garage were stolen the first day her family was there.

"I can't do it. I wasn't able to sleep last night. I've been crying on and on all day," said Balderramos.

"It's just a heinous crime and I never thought in the 38 years that I've lived here that I would ever see this," said Gisser.

Police have not released a description of the second attempted robbery suspect. They believe that person sped off after the shots were fired.

Officers say that any person with information related to this crime is encouraged to contact the Pleasant Hill Police Investigations Bureau at (925) 288-4630.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live