'You will not be allowed to interact': East Bay teacher discourages kids from in-person learning

In a recording of one Zoom session obtained by ABC7 News, a high school teacher can be heard warning her students about what "in-person" will be like: "I'll have my desk taped off in an area and I can't really leave that area."
RELATED: Pleasanton school board votes in favor of transitioning to partial in-person learning amid COVID-19
The district says the comments by a few do not reflect the larger effort to re-open in-person learning.
The unidentified teachers went on to tell her students, "If you want to go to school for social reasons, recognize that you absolutely will not have that. There's no question that you will not be allowed to interact in any fashion. You cannot work with a partner. You cannot speak with anyone in your class if they are closer than six feet away."
VIDEO: California lawmakers reach $6.5 billion deal to open schools
On the public Facebook page, "Open Pleasanton Schools!" several parents claim at least a few other teachers made similar comments to their students - strong words that made some students think twice about going back to class at all.
"Students were changing their minds, some of them," said Janine Martin. "They were getting the information from the teachers and some of it was not rolled out as positively as I would've liked to seen it because they are changing their minds."
The concerns come just as Pleasanton Unified is asking families and students whether they prefer to stay all remote or to hybrid model with some in-person instruction.
RELATED: Families leaving San Francisco Unified for schools with in-person learning
"It's understandable to have concerns," said district spokesman Patrick Gannon. "We have students in classrooms now and the results of simply being in the classroom setting have been remarkable."
"As discouraging as the negative words were from some teachers, parents say they're also hearing from others who are excited to welcome their kids back to the classroom.
"Last night, an amazing teacher got on the phone on Zoom with me and family, gave up his time. He's a high school teacher," said parent Marilyn Weinstein. "He believes the experience is going to be amazing and he has no plan whatsoever of simply Zooming in the classroom."
Families and students here have until Wednesday to decide whether to stay remote or return to some in-person. Principals from both Foothill and Amador Valley High Schools are holding additional meetings with parents Tuesday.
The teachers' union, the Association of Pleasanton Teachers did not respond to our requests for comment.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic