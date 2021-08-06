Father of murdered Pokemon Go player Calvin Riley makes emotional plea for justice 5 years later

5 yrs ago, Calvin Riley was shot to death playing Pokemon Go in SF near Ghirardelli Square. No suspect or motive, despite a $100,000 reward. His💔dad Sean Riley is holding a vigil for justice 8/6 7pm in San Mateo, where they used to live. Background: https://t.co/QG8Wt8C0kr pic.twitter.com/JaRmjYDA46