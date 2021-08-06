pokemon go

Father of murdered Pokemon Go player Calvin Riley makes emotional plea for justice 5 years later

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Father of murdered Pokemon Go player wants justice 5 years later

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sean Riley's life effectively ended 5 years ago on August 6. That was the night his 20-year-old son, Calvin Riley, was shot in the torso while playing the popular Pokemon Go game with friends in San Francisco near Aquatic Park.

Riley was a star baseball player at Serra High School in San Mateo, and later at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton.

RELATED: Reward money increased in search for suspect in shooting of student in SF

Friends say Riley and a friend noticed someone suspicious watching them that night, but were focused on their phones.

Friends and family initially thought it was a random attack, though Riley says his own research suggests otherwise.

U.S. Park Police released sketches of a possible gunman based on surveillance video a few weeks later, but no solid leads materialized. No motive or suspect was ever identified.

RELATED: Person of interest sought in shooting death of college student playing Pokemon Go in SF

Riley was on ABC7 News Getting Answers, and told anchor Kristen Sze that he has returned to the Bay Area on this five year anniversary to renew attention on the unsolved case.

Riley has organized a service and candlelight vigil at St. Gregory's Church in San Mateo on August 6th at 7pm, all are invited. Riley, now divorced, says losing Calvin has destroyed his family. Now living in Boston, Riley says U.S. Police have not pursued the case with urgency. He wants to remind the public there is still a $110,000 reward and a Facebook page called Justice for Calvin Riley.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscomurderdeadly shootinghomicidemurder mysterypokemon gopokemondeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POKEMON GO
Officer finds driver parked on side of freeway with 8 phones playing 'Pokemon Go'
Pokemon Go update uses new Apple augmented reality tech
Consumer Catch-up: Holiday packages on track, Pokémon Go in AR
Pokemon Go team play sweeps San Jose
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News