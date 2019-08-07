Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting near Walmart in Livermore

By
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Livermore Police have arrested the man they think shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning in a Walmart parking lot.

Around 1:45 p.m. police found the suspect, 30-year-old Johnathon Inocencio, in the city of Elk Grove.

"Detectives issued a statewide BOLO for Johnathon and his vehicles. This BOLO was issued to all law enforcement agencies in California," police said.

FILE -- Jonathan Inocencio, suspect wanted in shooting in Livermore, California on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

FILE -- Jonathan Inocencio, suspect wanted in shooting in Livermore, California on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.



Elk Grove PD made the arrest, and Livermore police are en route to take custody of him and his car.

"To our knowledge, the suspect resides here in Livermore," Both the suspect and the victim are transient and reside here in the creek. We believe the homicide is the result of an earlier feud that happened obviously prior to the homicide," said Officer Art Rosas with the Livermore Police Dept.

Officers responded at 4:06 a.m. to the shooting in the 2700 block of Las Positas Road, where a Walmart store is located, and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, according to police.

They have not released information about the victim because they need to notify his relatives.

The Walmart on Las Positas Road is open and officers say this appears to be an isolated incident. They are aware of the homeless encampment here.

"As a police department we already have a homeless team that does outreach here on a regular basis and we obiviously when we have crime we are going to step up our enforcement efforts and of course our outreach team will continue their enforcement efforts and their outreach," Officer Rosas said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livermore police tip line at (925) 371-4790.

VIDEO: SKY7 flies over murder scene in Walmart parking lot in Livermore
EMBED More News Videos

Sky7 over the scene of a deadly shooting near Walmart in Livermore.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
livermoremurderhomicide investigationhomicideshootingwalmart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews stop forward progress of 58-acre fire in Oakley
HOME HOTLINE: Get your questions answered today
Feds announce major crackdown on crime in SF's Tenderloin
2 countries warn against traveling to US following mass shootings
ICE agents arrest 680 people in largest raids in at least a decade
USA Today HQ evacuated after report of man with weapon
Study: Uber, Lyft impact on San Francisco traffic
Show More
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
This is what you can rent in the Bay Area for $1,500 a month 
Puerto Rico high court overturns Pedro Pierluisi as governor
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
Trump visits Dayton as community mourns lives lost, debates gun control
More TOP STORIES News