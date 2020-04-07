Coronavirus

Police arrest Texas teen accused of threatening to spread COVID-19

CARROLLTON, Texas -- Police have arrested a north Texas teenager who is accused of claiming to have COVID-19 and threatening to "willfully" spread the virus.

According to police in Carrollton, 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga was arrested early Tuesday morning after arranging for her surrender.

She was charged with terorristic threat, a third-degree felony.

Police said Maradiaga made a series of social media videos in which she purported to be intentionally spreading coronavirus.

Since her arrest, police said she stated being COVID-19 negative. Police still have not obtained proof whether she tested positive at all.

Her bond was set at $20,000. Under the condition of her bond, Maradiaga was ordered to quarantine for 21 days upon her release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sylvester turneroutbreakcoronavirus helpcoronavirussocial mediacoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathstexas newscoronavirus testinghealth watchhealth carethreat
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Decorate sugar cookies like a pro
North Bay students connect with fellow CA class of 2020 on Instagram amid COVID-19 pandemic
Schumer proposes $25,000 'heroes' pay proposed for frontline workers
COVID-19 update: LA County expands test capacity, death toll rises
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When will life go back to normal? Hopefully never, says Silicon Valley futurist
Coronavirus in the US: Death toll passes 12,000 nationwide
Coronavirus updates: SFUSD schools will remain closed until end of academic year
Bay Area theaters stream performances during coronavirus outbreak
Gov. Newsom says coronavirus curve is 'bending' and 'stretching'
6 Bay Area counties extend school campus closures through end of academic year
COVID-19 disproportionately impacting black communities, White House says
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
SF supes announce ordinance to put unhoused in hotels
Activists worried about crew members still aboard Grand Princess cruise ship
'Early signs' rate of COVID-19 spread is slowing in Santa Clara Co., health officials say
More TOP STORIES News