SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Russell Bloom has been one of BART's Independent Police Auditor for the past four years however, many people don't know his job exists. BART has an office complete dedicated to investigating issues and complaints filed by the public against BART Police Officers. Russell speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui about what he does and efforts to improve BART.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
BART has an office dedicated to handling complaints from the public regarding BART Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News