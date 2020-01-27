Wild chase from Vallejo to Oakland ends in crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Three people were been arrested after leading the California Highway Patrol on a chase early Monday morning.

The chase started in Vallejo after officers spotted three burglars at Ulta Beauty at the Gateway Plaza.

The suspects took off, leading officers on a chase south on Interstate 80, across the Carquinez Bridge and eventually into Oakland.

The suspects' car crashed into another car at 105th Street and Breed Avenue in Oakland. That's where the three suspects ran from the car. Officers were eventually able to take all three into custody.

CHP officials say the stolen property was recovered from the car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vallejooaklandcarquinez bridgecar crashpolice chaseburglarycrimepolicecrash
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
AccuWeather forecast: Chance of rain north then dry and warmer week ahead
49ers arrive in Miami ahead of Super Bowl 54
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
WATCH IN 60: Warriors honor Kobe Bryant, 49ers in Miami, GrubHub controversy
Impeachment trial: Democrats demand John Bolton testify
Show More
Former Warriors player says Bryant 'changed the game' of basketball
Warriors, Bay Area sports world reacts to Kobe Bryant's death
US to evacuate consulate staff from Wuhan to SF amid coronavirus outbreak
Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
Kobe Bryant's first 50-point game came against the Golden State Warriors
More TOP STORIES News