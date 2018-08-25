Police ID 16-year-old killed in shooting near Fairfield high school

Police have identified the 16-year-old who was fatally shot Friday night near Armijo High School in Fairfield.Fairfield resident Ahmar Willis, 16, was killed in the shooting. The second victim, who was injured in the shooting, is an 18-year-old male from Vallejo."It was terrifying," said Karin Duff, recalling the start of the Friday night JV football at Armijo High School in Fairfield. She was working in the stadium's concession stand."People started running into the concession stand saying the school was on lockdown... gunfire," Duff added.Duff's son Justin is a JV player who was on the field. "We had the National Anthem, kickoff and three pops," said Justin Duff.Those pops were gunfire coming from nearby Washington Street and Bell Avenue -- police called it a gun battle between two groups.The 18-year-old who was wounded remains hospitalized.Two suspects ran toward Armijo High, one of them hid in the gym where hundreds who were watching the game were on lockdown because of the shooting."I was scared to death for my son, I didn't know where he was. I heard there was a gunman in the gym, you never think it will happen to you," said Duff.Her son, Justin, was safe on lockdown in the locker room with the JV team.Police found the suspect hiding in the gym. A second suspect was found in a residence nearby the school.The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District could not say Saturday if the shooting victims or suspects were students at Armijo High.On Monday, counselors will be available at the high school to talk to students about the incident.