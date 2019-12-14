Police look for missing San Bruno woman

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- Family and friends last heard from 61 year-old Lorie Esposito, from San Bruno, on Nov. 29.
A missing person case was formally filed to the San Bruno Police Department on Dec. 9.
Detectives are calling the disappearance suspicious.
"It's suspicious to us because she left her dog that she loved in her apartment. Her car is at her residence," Detective Sergeant Kevin McMullan with the San Bruno Police Department said.
Her cell phone and wallet were also found inside. "This is completely out of character for this person to go missing," McMullan said.
Her only son Emilio Esposito is hoping for the best but expecting the worst.
"Very unlike my mom," Esposito said. "She would call me at least every other day. Thinking about the range of possible outcomes from best to worst. Just trying to be honest with myself and everyone."
Emilio describes his mother as positive and strong. She was a retired social worker out of Belmont.
"Helping out the children in abusive homes was her passion. Intervening physically and through the court system- stepping in and making other people's lives better" Emilio said.
McMullan said with the help of family and church members, they did an extensive search at her condominium complex off Shelter Creek Lane in San Bruno. They have another search planned Saturday at nearby parks but they don't have any particular park to look at.
"Everything is open as a possibility as to what happened to Ms. Esposito," McMullan said. "We've talked to dozens of neighbors and friends. She was well liked in our community -- part because of her dog she walked religiously."
Lorie Esposito is 5 feet 2, 130 pounds with gray hair and wears prescription eyeglasses.
Anyone with information can contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
Information can also be left anonymously.
