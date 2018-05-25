United Airlines flight from Sacramento lands at Bush Airport after hazmat situation on board

HOUSTON, Texas --
Passengers on board a United Airlines flight bound for Houston had a scary night after being quarantined upon landing.

United flight 2087 arrived at Bush Intercontinental Airport's Terminal D from Sacramento, California on Friday evening.

As the flight landed, the travelers were told a potentially toxic substance exploded from a bottle or vial. Passengers were also told they would be okay.

Passengers captured the scene on their cellphones. Exclusive video shows at least 10 fire engines and emergency vehicles and multiple first responders at the scene as passengers were placed inside a bus.

One person was questioned by police upon landing, according to United.

The airline issued this statement to Eyewitness News:
"United flight 2087 arrived safely to Houston from Sacramento and was held in a remote location while hazmat reviewed a spilled liquid. Customers were bussed to the terminal and one customer was questioned by police."
