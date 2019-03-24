BART

Photos released of suspect in stabbing on BART train at Fruitvale Station in Oakland

BART police have released images of a suspect being sought in connection with a stabbing on a train at the Fruitvale Station on Friday afternoon.

By Cornell Barnard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- BART police officials said Saturday the transit system is safe, despite a recent stabbing on board a Richmond-bound train.

BART police released several surveillance images of a suspect who they say got into a fight with another rider and then pulled a knife on Friday.

"They were actually both on the same train car and rode together for several stations, verbal exchanges led to a fight," said BART Police Dep. Chief Ed Alvarez.

Alvarez says the fight led to a victim being stabbed in the neck and face, just as the train was approaching the Oakland-Fruitvale Station.

A camera inside the train caught the suspect moments after the stabbing, running away from the car and out of the station. The victim is expected to survive.

Last year, 18 year-old Nia Wilson was stabbed to death on the Macarthur BART station platform by 27-year-old John Lee Cowell. A judge will rule on Cowell's mental competency for trial next month.

"It's not safe anymore, they need to do more, more security," said BART rider Lynden Quiltor.

BART says it hired 24 officers last year and is now working to hire 19 more this year.

"We're actively recruiting, looking to put more officers out there, doing the best we can," said Dep. Chief Alvarez.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call BART Police at (510) 464-7000.
