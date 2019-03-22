BART passenger stabbed on train at Fruitvale Station in Oakland

Around 3:30 p.m. officials reported that the passenger was stabbed as the train entered Fruitvale Station.
The victim has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are collecting video evidence.
Fruitvale Station is closed until further notice.
Fruitvale station will remain closed, and trains are not stopping at Fruitvale. Parallel bus service at @rideact lines 1 and 45 are available for riders who need to get to Fruitvale. Will update with further information here.— SFBART (@SFBART) March 22, 2019
Here’s what we know: Fruitvale station is closed due to a stabbing on a train as it came to Fruitvale. The victim has been transported to the hospital. Detectives are currently collecting evidence and video footage. Suspect is at large. Parallel @rideact bus service is provided. https://t.co/Y4PQwUDbcY— SFBART (@SFBART) March 22, 2019