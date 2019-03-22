BART

BART passenger stabbed on train at Fruitvale Station in Oakland

BART officials say someone was stabbed on the train as it came in to Fruitvale Station.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A person was stabbed on a BART train in Oakland Friday afternoon, according to BART officials.

Around 3:30 p.m. officials reported that the passenger was stabbed as the train entered Fruitvale Station.

The victim has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are collecting video evidence.

Fruitvale Station is closed until further notice.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.


