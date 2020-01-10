Police searching for suspects in armed robbery at Palo Alto Safeway

Police respond to Safeway in Palo Alto, Calif. on Friday, January 10, 2020. (KGO-TV)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A Safeway employee says he was working in one of the aisles at the Palo Alto store on Middlefield Road after midnight when two men armed with a gun stormed into the store and headed to the pharmacy. They broke the window of the door to get into the closed pharmacy.

"I just heard the noise and went to see what happened. That's when I saw the other guy and the guy pointed to me and said 'hey get on the floor,'" said employee Mauricio Serrano.

There were reports that the gun was fired. Serrano told us he doesn't think the gun went off and police say the sound of the glass breaking could be mistaken for a gunshot. They will review surveillance video to see what exactly happened.

Police are also waiting until employees take inventory before they say what was stolen.

Officers closed off the parking lot until 5 a.m. while they conducted their investigation. The store is now open.

Serrano says it was scary but that he and his fellow employees are all ok.

No arrests have been made.

