FAIR LAWN, New Jersey --An adult and a 13-year-old girl have been charged after a middle school student in New Jersey became sick after eating marijuana-laced candy.
Authorities announced Thursday that a 14-year-old student at Thomas Jefferson Middle School reported throwing up and feeling sick last Friday just after 4:30 p.m.
RELATED: LAX will allow passengers to bring their weed
The student told police she was given a "gummy bear" by a 13-year-old classmate that would "stop her from stressing out," authorities said.
The victim was taken to the hospital where the "gummy bear" was determined to be a marijuana edible.
Police say the edibles were given out to other students during school hours.
RELATED: Coke could make a move into cannabis-infused drinks
Jeffrey Klein, 48, was arrested in connection to the incident. He was released after being charged with possession of hashish under 5 grams.
The 13-year-old student who gave the edibles out will be charged on a juvenile petition in family court.