2018 G7 Summit far from harmonious

It was all smiles during a photo opportunity at the G7 Summit.But one image may have been a more realistic look into how some negotiations 'really' went. President Trump is sitting alone on one side of a table.Trump suggested welcoming Russia back into the group after being kicked out in 2014 for its illegal annexation of Crimea. "They threw Russia out. They should let Russia come back in because we should have Russia at the negotiating table."The European Council President responded by saying, "We will not stop trying to convince our American friends and President Trump that undermining makes no sense at all."Moving onto tariffs, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced Trump's plan to slap hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports on key U.S. trading partners.Justin Trudeau said, "It would be with absolute certainty and firmness that we move forward with retaliatory measures on July 1."The president responded on Twitter, while en route to Singapore calling Trudeau, "Very dishonest and weak. Our tariffs are in response to his 270 percent on dairy".The group disagreed with The President on climate change, trade and the Iran Nuclear Deal.Meantime, Trump was already looking ahead to his meeting with Kim Jong Un with a feeling of optimism. "It's a one-time shot and I think it's going to work out very well."This will be the first time a sitting U-S president meets with a North Korean leader.