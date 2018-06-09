POLITICS

2018 G7 Summit far from harmonious

EMBED </>More Videos

Trump suggested welcoming Russia back into the group after being kicked out in 2014 for its illegal annexation of Crimea. "They threw Russia out. They should let Russia come back in because we should have Russia at the negotiating table." (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It was all smiles during a photo opportunity at the G7 Summit.

But one image may have been a more realistic look into how some negotiations 'really' went. President Trump is sitting alone on one side of a table.

Trump suggested welcoming Russia back into the group after being kicked out in 2014 for its illegal annexation of Crimea. "They threw Russia out. They should let Russia come back in because we should have Russia at the negotiating table."

The European Council President responded by saying, "We will not stop trying to convince our American friends and President Trump that undermining makes no sense at all."

Moving onto tariffs, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced Trump's plan to slap hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports on key U.S. trading partners.

RELATED: Trump leaves G7 Summit sparring with Trudeau, says Kim Jong Un has 'one time shot'

Justin Trudeau said, "It would be with absolute certainty and firmness that we move forward with retaliatory measures on July 1."

The president responded on Twitter, while en route to Singapore calling Trudeau, "Very dishonest and weak. Our tariffs are in response to his 270 percent on dairy".

The group disagreed with The President on climate change, trade and the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Meantime, Trump was already looking ahead to his meeting with Kim Jong Un with a feeling of optimism. "It's a one-time shot and I think it's going to work out very well."
This will be the first time a sitting U-S president meets with a North Korean leader.

For more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpjustin trudeaukim jong unnorth koreau.s. & worldwashington politicsWashington DCSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More News