21 cannon salute in Alameda honors Pres. George HW Bush's burial

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --There was a 21 cannon salute for 21 minutes in Alameda Thursday to honor former President George H.W. Bush.
The U.S. Coast Guard Base in Alameda conducted the salute starting a noon Thursday, honoring the burial of the 41st president of the United States.
It's one of many moving tributes across the California and the U.S. for Mr. Bush.
