POLITICS

Wild horse advocates protest sale of horses by Forest Service in Vallejo

This is an undated image of wild horses. (KGO-TV)

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
California horse advocates protested in front of the United States Forest Service Region 5 Headquarters in Vallejo Wednesday afternoon. They are trying to urge the agency to cancel its plans to sell wild horses from the Devil's Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory.

The protest was led by the American Wild Horse Campaign (AWHC). Advocates are calling on Regional Forester Randy Moore to guarantee that the Devil's Garden wild horses will not be sold for slaughter and also to partner with advocates to implement a humane, long-term management plan for the horses.

According to a press release from the AWHC, the Forest Service is in the process of rounding up approximately 1,000 wild horses. An estimated 300 horses, age 10 and over, are being sent to Forest Service holding corrals where they will be sold for 60 days "with limitation" for $25 a-piece, 24 horses per buyer. The group says after 60 days the Forest Service will sell remaining horses "without limitation" for $1 a-piece, 36 horses per week.

Wayne Freedman will have more this story on ABC7 News at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshorsesprotestsolano countyVallejo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Before statewide marijuana vote, Utah lawmaker tries cannabis on camera
Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in New York City
Election 2018: How to watch midterm election coverage from ABC News
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayor's race
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in New York City
PHOTOS: Suspicious packages found in New York, D.C.
Military plane drops Humvee over North Carolina neighborhood
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to politicians, CNN
Man sets home on fire after using blowtorch to kill spiders
Mega Millions ticket matching 5 of 6 numbers sold in SF
ATF agents arrive in Oakland to investigate fire
Boy, 13, stabs teacher with 8-inch butcher knife
Show More
Missed Mega Millions? You can still play Powerball tonight
Fmr. NFL player moves to Pa. after prison term for girlfriend's murder
Recall Alert: Toilet flushing system may explode
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
A look at the worst commutes in the Bay Area
More News