California horse advocates protested in front of the United States Forest Service Region 5 Headquarters in Vallejo Wednesday afternoon. They are trying to urge the agency to cancel its plans to sell wild horses from the Devil's Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory.The protest was led by the American Wild Horse Campaign (AWHC). Advocates are calling on Regional Forester Randy Moore to guarantee that the Devil's Garden wild horses will not be sold for slaughter and also to partner with advocates to implement a humane, long-term management plan for the horses.According to a press release from the AWHC, the Forest Service is in the process of rounding up approximately 1,000 wild horses. An estimated 300 horses, age 10 and over, are being sent to Forest Service holding corrals where they will be sold for 60 days "with limitation" for $25 a-piece, 24 horses per buyer. The group says after 60 days the Forest Service will sell remaining horses "without limitation" for $1 a-piece, 36 horses per week.