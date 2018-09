Amid 'vicious harassment,' death threats to Kavanaugh accuser, supporters say, 'We have your back'

EMBED >More News Videos Here's what we know about the professor accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were in high school.

The professor accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault says she wants an FBI investigation before a Senate hearing.ABC7 News is learning more about the first time Christine Blasey Ford spoke with a member of Congress about what she describes as an attack by Kavanaugh, three decades ago.Palo Alto Congresswoman Anna Eshoo tells ABC News she had an hour and a half-long conversation with Blasey Ford in mid-July.Blasey Ford reportedly shared details about the attack she says happened when she and Brett Kavanaugh were high school students in suburban Washington D.C."It was very obvious to me that she was scarred by her experience," Eshoo told ABC's Chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl during the network's Powerhouse Politics podcast.Congresswoman Eshoo says she suggested Blasey Ford write to Senator Dianne Feinstein about her experience.As existence of Blasey Ford's letter to Sen. Feinstein leaked, Blasey Ford said it was her civic responsibility to come forward with her story.Blasey Ford's lawyers wrote to Senator Charles Grassley on Tuesday, explaining that since Blasey Ford went public, her worst fears have materialized.The letter claims Blasey Ford has become a target of what her legal team is calling vicious harassment and even death threats.Blasey Ford's attorney writes her client will cooperate, but the call for a hearing on Monday is premature.Blasey Ford's legal team wrote, "We would welcome the opportunity to talk with you and Ranking Member Feinstein to discuss reasonable steps as to how Dr. Ford can cooperate while also taking care of her own health and security."Also on Tuesday, a group of Peninsula mothers wrote a letter in support of the Palo Alto University psychology professor . Other supporters were given the opportunity to electronically add their names to a growing list of those wanting to offer Blasey Ford a helping hand.Among other things, supporters say they will "protest in front of City Hall, sign petitions, run for office, write to the media and to lawmakers, form a human chain to protect your house, your workplace, your kids' schools --- just let us know if we can ever help."Blasey Ford's friend, Samantha Guerry spoke with CNN, Tuesday."I have known her for forty years, along with many of our friends, all of us who've signed the letter and her support," Guerry said. "And there is nothing that we've ever known about her to be anything but honest and straightforward."Guerry adds, "Christine it is not a political person and does not have a political agenda with us. She came to came to this as a private citizen with information that she thought was important. On a very important civic matter."Guerry says coming forward was certainly a difficult decision for her friend, especially knowing that Blasey Ford was "going to become a political football."ABC7 News spoke with Blasey Ford's neighbors who say her son's have also received death threats.For this reason, neighbors chose to comment off-camera, and anonymously.