Berkeley City Council unanimously passes disposable foodware and litter ordinance

#BREAKING Berkeley’s Disposable Foodware & Litter ordinance passes unanimously on first reading. — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) January 23, 2019

The Berkeley City Council has unanimously passed a single-use disposable foodware and litter reduction ordinance.Part of the ordinance will require you to pay for a paper cup, if you don't bring your own when you buy a beverage. This law is the first of its kind in the U.S.Backers of the idea believe it would cut the amount of garbage on Berkeley's streets. Another part of the law will mandate that restaurants serve takeout food in containers that are compostable.It will also require re-usable plates and utensils for food served inside restaurants.Berkeley City Councilmember Sophie Hahn said, "I'm pretty confident that this is not a whacky idea. This is something important that is good for Berkeley and going to be picked up by other jurisdictions."This was the ordinance's first reading and is expected to pass at its second reading.This is Berkeley's latest effort to limit waste. Berkeley first banned Styrofoam more than 30 years ago.