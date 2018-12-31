SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --One of the most talked-about laws that goes into effect Jan. 1 is the Pet Rescue and Adoption Act. California will become the first state in the country to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores unless the animals come from a shelter.
The law is meant to cut down on puppy mills and the whopping $250-million a year the state spends on euthanizing shelter animals.
At the Petco in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood, a small lop-eared bunny named Marigold plays in a pen with Melinda Jacobson of the non-profit no-kill shelter Rabbit Rescue.
Jacobson explains how the group has been working with Petco for many years as one of the pet stores that already changed the rules on where their animals come from.
"They were pioneers in this. We've been doing that for over a decade, working with Petco."
According to the SPCA of San Francisco, there are more than 200 cities and towns in America with similar pet sale laws in place. Its estimated there are more than 10,000 puppy mills across the country and California, and people like Brandy Kuentzel, General Counsel and Director of Advocacy for the SPCA, believe the new law will significantly cut down on deceptive practices and help educate customers on where their animals come from.
Stores will also be required to keep records of where animals come from and maintain health records.
The law still allows consumers to purchase an animal from a breeder or online and through private sales. Animal rights advocates still encourage doing your due diligence first. To adopt Marigold the six month old lop ear bunny, contact the Petco here.
To learn more about Rabbit Rescue, visit this website.