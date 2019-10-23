Controversial Mayor Breed billboard in San Francisco removed

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The company that put up a controversial billboard in San Francisco has taken it down.
Mayoral candidate Ellen Zhou paid for the billboard. It depicts Mayor London Breed leaning back at a desk with her feet up, holding a stack of money and thinking about the homeless.
The mayor called it hurtful and disrespectful. Zhou told ABC7 News that she would not remove it. But the company behind the billboard -- Outfront Media -- ended up taking it down.
It says it reserves the right to remove advertising copy considered offensive to community standards.
