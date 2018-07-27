POLITICS

Court sides with President Trump supporters in riot civil rights lawsuit

The San Jose Police Department outside of a Donald Trump rally in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday, June 2, 2016. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with attorney Harmeet Dhillon's clients in the San Jose anti-President Trump riot civil rights lawsuit filed in 2016.

RELATED: San Jose police criticized for not stopping attacks outside Trump rally

The decision denies qualified immunity to the San Jose police officials who Dhillon says forced Trump supporters to walk into a riot.

The rally was held on June 2, 2016.

Dhillon told ABC7 News that you typically can't hold police officials individually liable unless you can show the right that you're seeking to vindicate is clearly established. She continued, "To hold them liable financially, you have to prove they violated a clearly established right."

RELATED: Critics believe professional protesters used at Donald Trump rally in San Jose

Dhillon says the court sided with her 3-0.

She says San Jose police devised a plan to direct people away from the parking garages, forcing them to walk through a violent riot.

She says police had "stand down" orders and weren't breaking up fights. Dhillon also says a couple of her clients were so traumatized they left the Bay Area afterwards.

RELATED: San Jose police chief defends handling of protest at Trump rally

The decision allows the lawsuit to proceed and Dhillon says it will now go back to trial court.

ABC7 News has reached out to the San Jose City Attorney's Office and the San Jose Police Department for comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicslawsuitriotprotestcourt casePresident Donald Trumpcivil rightsSJPDpolice officerSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Jose police criticized for not stopping attacks outside Trump rally
Critics believe professional protesters used at SJ Trump rally
San Jose police chief defends handling of protest at Trump rally
POLITICS
Resources for Bay Area commuters
Plane said to carry war remains from North Korea lands at US base
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
Proposals to carve California into multiple states likely to continue
More Politics
Top Stories
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
3 Bay Area firefighters injured while fighting Carr Fire
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
2nd firefighter dies battling Carr Fire in Shasta County
Temecula man charged with starting Cranston Fire, 8 others
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Containment grows on Ferguson Fire, almost 46,000 acres burned
Twitter stock plunging on weak user numbers
Show More
CHP officer injured after being hit by motorized cart near San Jose
Trump denies knowing about son's meeting with Russians, despite Cohen's claim
Bay Area firefighters bravely aid wildfire fight across state
SFMTA says bus operator shortage is causing commuter delays
Marsh Fire in Clayton scorches 247 acres, 75 percent contained
More News