Court sides with President Trump supporters in riot civil rights lawsuit

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with attorney Harmeet Dhillon's clients in the San Jose anti-President Trump riot civil rights lawsuit filed in 2016.The decision denies qualified immunity to the San Jose police officials who Dhillon says forced Trump supporters to walk into a riot.The rally was held on June 2, 2016.Dhillon told ABC7 News that you typically can't hold police officials individually liable unless you can show the right that you're seeking to vindicate is clearly established. She continued, "To hold them liable financially, you have to prove they violated a clearly established right."Dhillon says the court sided with her 3-0.She says San Jose police devised a plan to direct people away from the parking garages, forcing them to walk through a violent riot.She says police had "stand down" orders and weren't breaking up fights. Dhillon also says a couple of her clients were so traumatized they left the Bay Area afterwards.The decision allows the lawsuit to proceed and Dhillon says it will now go back to trial court.ABC7 News has reached out to the San Jose City Attorney's Office and the San Jose Police Department for comment.