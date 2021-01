EMBED >More News Videos After a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced lawmakers to flee, we're all left wondering what's next. How people interpret it depends on their political predispositions. ABC7's Wayne Freedman sought opinions from the right and the left.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A historic election cycle came to an end with the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. President Biden called for unity in his inauguration address, but that got us thinking: is unity even possible right now?We decided to continue our 'Dear Democracy' conversation with members of the Bay Area. ABC7's Wayne Freedman talked to people on both sides of the political spectrum about where we go from here to deal with our polarized political atmosphere in the Bay Area and across the country.