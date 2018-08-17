East Bay congressman says he may run for president in 2020

East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell is considering running for president in 2020,but isn't ready to make it official yet.On Friday morning, the democrat representing the 15th District of California met with constituents at the East Bay Café Depot in Fremont.He's up for re-election on November 6.On top of that, Swalwell's wife is pregnant with their second child. Their baby girl is due November 4th. "For the country, it's a midterm. For us it's a full term," Swalwell said.Swalwell's frequent visits to Iowa, where the first presidential caucus will be held in 2020, have sparked rumors of a potential run for president. "I'm going to consider it after the midterms. Right now, I'm doing all I can to earn my way back to Washington to represent the East Bay," Swalwell said.