PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Facebook stock plunges with Trump-affiliated firm under fire for obtaining user data

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook stock took a plunge Monday. It was its worst loss in four years. The drop is a result of concerns that a data mining firm that worked for the Trump campaign improperly obtained data from tens of millions of Facebook users. That company is now banned from using Facebook. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

by Janine De la Vega
NEW YORK (KGO) --
Facebook stock took a plunge Monday. It was its worst loss in four years. The drop is a result of concerns that a data mining firm that worked for the Trump campaign improperly obtained data from tens of millions of Facebook users. That company is now banned from using Facebook.

Jessica Iriarte guesses she checks her Facebook account at least 10 times a day and admits sometimes she takes those personality quizzes.

"I don't know who is collecting all that information, it's kinda fun and I don't know what they're doing with the information," said Iriarte.

RELATED: Trump Organization subpoenaed for Russia-related documents

In some cases, it's more than you think. University of Cambridge Psychology Professor Aleksandr Kogan received permission from Facebook to use his personality quiz app. It collected information about profiles, likes, and users' friends. Facebook claims the professor broke the rules and gave the data to Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting company hired by the Trump campaign. All that data was extremely valuable.

"It will give me an indication on your political views, information about your financial status all of these things. They took these things and created a psychological profile," explained Ahmed Banafa, a cyber-security expert and professor at San Jose State University's School of Engineering.

RELATED: Russia collusion probe 'should never have been started,' Trump tweets

Roughly 50 million Facebook profiles were affected. Facebook admits it knew about the violation in 2015, but did not disclose it publicly. Facebook demanded Cambridge Analytica destroy all the data. The firm claims it did. In a statement, Facebook says "We are moving aggressively to determine the accuracy of these claims. We remain committed to vigorously enforcing our policies to protect people's information." Complete statement is here

Facebook has banned Cambridge Analytica from using its platform and has hired a forensics firm to complete an audit. Cyber security experts warn users to think twice when using third party apps on Facebook.

Click here to read the statement from Facebook.

"There will be some kind of steps to be taken from Facebook or by the regulators to stop something like this. You cannot share the information of people without their own permission. That will be the silver lining in this whole process," said Banafa.

That's the hope that many Facebook users have.

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on President Donald Trump.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfacebookPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpelectiondata breachtechnologyrepublicansdemocratsNew YorkWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
Morgan Stanley financial advisor breaks down the market movement
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News