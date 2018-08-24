JOHN MCCAIN

John McCain to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer: Family statement

A video tribute to Sen. John McCain's life from the 2017 Liberty Medal Ceremony in Philadelphia, Pa.

Sen. John McCain has decided to discontinue medical treatment, his family said.

The senator was diagnosed with aggressive glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, last year.

The family released the following statement about his health on Friday:
"Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John's many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."

McCain, 81, has been representing Arizona for six terms. Since December he has been away from the Capitol.

Last summer, McCain flew to Washington to cast a pivotal vote against the Republicans' plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The vote, along with McCain's impassioned speech on the Senate floor, came just days after he had surgery.

His daughter, Meghan McCain, said that doctors advised against the flight because "basically your brain could explode if you get on a plane this soon after brain surgery."

Following Friday's announcement, McCain's family tweeted their thanks for all the support.

His wife, Cindy, said, "God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey."


Meghan, who is a co-host of The View, said of the family's supporters, "We could not have made it this far without you."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
