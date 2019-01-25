GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Federal workers protest government shutdown at Oakland airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Federal workers staged a protest at Oakland International Airport saying the deal President Trump signed doesn't take away the uncertainty they're feeling. (KGO-TV)

Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Despite the announcement by President Donald Trump that they reached a deal in the shutdown, federal workers staged a protest at the Oakland airport Friday saying the deal doesn't take away the uncertainty they're feeling.

RELATED: President Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen government, border wall fight unresolved

"Stop playing politics with peoples lives and livelihoods." That's the message federal workers wish they could take to Washington. They wish they could strike, but they can't. So they vented their anger at Oakland International Airport.

In response to the President's announcement, TSA workers union president James Mudrock, with the American Federation of government employees, said, "We are happy our people are going to get paid for work they've been doing for the past month but we're still anxious! I mean three weeks means nothing. Our people are being used as pawns and we're tired of it and it's wrong."

Workers chanted "too little too late" as they marched outside of terminal one at Oakland International Airport at noon Friday. TSA workers, other federal employees and representatives of Bay Area labor unions spoke out.

RELATED: Temporary end to government shutdown spurs mixed emotions for affected workers, families

Liz Ortega-Toro with the Alameda Labor Council said, "We must make it absolutely clear-- this is only temporary and these workers should not be held hostage. The shutdown has to end permanently."

Federal workers marched into the airport as they circled At the security checkpoint chanting "no more shut down". Passengers took pictures as airline employees cheered them on.

RELATED: A look back at other recent federal government shutdowns

Some said they don't just want just a pause in the shutdown but they want an end to the shutdown.

TSA employee Susan Braverman said, "I am afraid I'm going to be right back here in three weeks protesting another shutdown. That kind of uncertainty is unfair and immoral and it needs to stop."

Check out more stories and videos about the government shutdown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdowngovernmentprotestrallyalameda countyPresident Donald TrumpTSAOaklandOakland International Airport
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Camp Fire survivor helps young furloughed lawyer
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen government, border wall fight unresolved
Trump's announcement brings temporary relief
A look back at other recent federal government shutdowns
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen government, border wall fight unresolved
Trump's announcement brings temporary relief
Roger Stone's tattoo of Nixon goes viral
WATCH LIVE SUNDAY: Kamala Harris to kick off presidential campaign with Oakland rally
More Politics
Top Stories
Stanford track team escapes burning bus in Seattle
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen government, border wall fight unresolved
Camp Fire survivor helps young furloughed lawyer
NHL All-Star Weekend leaves lasting impression on Bay Area students
South Bay officers claim new court computer system putting public at risk
SF woman rewarded after returning nearly $15K of designer goods
Football legend Joe Montana investing $75M in marijuana industry
Trump's announcement brings temporary relief
Show More
Community organizes event for Oakland teen seriously injured after hit and run
Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees
Google employee lend PAWS to help
Government Shutdown: Giving and getting help
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, free Finny e-book
More News