Share your story: How has the 2019 federal government shutdown affected you?

Over the weekend the government was partially shut down after lawmakers could not reach an agreement about funding for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall. (Kiichiro Sato)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thousands of federal workers are on the verge of missing their second paycheck as the government shutdown stretches on.

RELATED: What is a government shutdown? 5 things to know

Whether you are a federal worker, contractor, business owner or ordinary citizen who's impacted by the federal government shutdown, ABC7 News wants to hear from you.

If you'd like to share your story, we welcome you to upload a vertical selfie video or audio note recounting the details. Or upload any photos or videos you have associated with the shutdown and include more details in the description below

RELATED: What is open, closed during federal government shutdown

Please only upload images that you recorded yourself and that you permit us to use on all ABC platforms and partners without restriction in all media.

ABC7 News may also contact you for further reporting.

Take a look at more stories and videos about the government shutdown.

