Politics

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz drops out of 2020 presidential race

WASHINGTON -- Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he's no longer considering an independent presidential bid.

Schultz said Friday in a letter posted on his website, "I have concluded that an independent campaign for the White House is not how I can best serve our country at this time."

Schultz faced intense resistance from Democratic activists who feared an independent run would give President Donald Trump an easier path to reelection. Schultz says not enough people are willing to back an independent because they fear doing so "might lead to reelecting a uniquely dangerous incumbent president."

Schultz announced in June he was taking a "detour" from a possible independent 2020 bid, citing health concerns. The billionaire businessman said at the time he'd revisit his presidential ambitions after Labor Day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsstarbuckspresidential race2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: WB I-80 in Emeryville reopened after deadly crash
Ghost Ship Fire Verdict: Max Harris acquitted, hung jury for Derick Almena
AccuWeather Forecast: Roller coaster weekend
Delivery App drivers rally for higher wages at SF headquarters
Mill Valley reverses fire prevention plan after backlash
What's next for the Ghost Ship case? Retrial scenarios and civil suit
Emotions run high as Ghost Ship trial verdicts are read
Show More
Mother of Ghost Ship fire victim upset after acquittal, mistrial
Ghost Ship fire trial defense reveals why 3 jurors were dismissed
'American Idol' auditions coming to San Jose
Ex-Marine given high bond in 'troubling' weapons case
Former Oakland Raider charged in $1 Million cellphone robbery ring
More TOP STORIES News