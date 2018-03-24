The 2018 California Gubernatorial Forum will be held on Sunday in San Diego. It will feature four candidates running for California governor.Candidates at the forum are expected to include: Travis Allen (Republican) Member, California State Assembly; John Cox (Republican) Business Executive; Delaine Eastin (Democrat) Former State Superintendent of Public Instruction; Antonio Villaraigosa (Democrat) Former Mayor, City of Los Angeles.Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom declined to participate.Hot topics in the forum are likely include the high-speed rail project, the possibility of a state-run universal healthcare system, affordable housing, efforts to repeal the state's new gas tax, and pension reform.