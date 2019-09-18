2020 presidential election

Google, Twitter, Doordash: Which well-known tech execs are donating to 2020 candidates

By Liz Kreutz
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We all know presidential candidates love the Bay Area. And no, it's not because of our great food, beautiful views and wineries (although those are obviously good, too).

It's all because of money.

So far in 2019, several presidential hopefuls - Biden, Harris, Buttigieg, and now even Trump - have come to the Bay Area for fundraisers to get in on that tech cash.

So that made us wonder: Which big names in Silicon Valley are donating to the top 2020 candidates? And to whom?

We dug through the most recent FEC reports to see what we could learn. And here's what we found.

Alphabet's Eric Schmidt: The former executive of Alphabet and CEO of Google donated a total of $5,600 to Senator Cory Booker's primary and general election campaigns. He also donated $2,800 to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Doordash's Tony Xu: The Doordash CEO donated $2,800 to Mayor Pete Buttigieg's primary campaign and another $250 to his general election campaign.

Impossible Foods' Dennis Woodside: The president of Impossible Foods donated $2,000 to Kamala Harris.

LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman: LinkedIn's co-founder gave $2,800 to both Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

Netflix's Reed Hastings: The Netflix CEO donated a total of $5,600 to Mayor Pete Buttigieg's primary and general election campaigns.

Pinterest's Ben Silbermann: The Pinterest CEO also donated to Mayor Pete, giving $1,000 to his primary campaign.

Ripple's Brad Garlinghouse: The Ripple CEO donated $2,800 to Kamala Harris' primary campaign.

Salesforce's Marc Benioff: The Salesforce chairman donated to both Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, giving each of their primary campaigns $2,700.

Twitter's Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO donated a total of $5,600 to Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard's primary and general election campaigns. He also donated $2,000 to fellow tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Many tech execs - such as Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, and Tim Cook - don't appear to have made any direct presidential campaign donations. At least not yet. We've still got a long way to go...

