President Trump expected in Bay Area tomorrow

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- President Trump is coming to Palo Alto tomorrow for a fundraising event, ABC News has learned.Politico initially reported the event would take place in Atherton, but Atherton Police say he is not going to be there.Activists are also hoping to fly a giant Trump balloon during the event.This will be his first visit to the Bay Area since he took office. Mr. Trump was last here in 2016, when he was running for the Republican nomination. His appearance in Burlingame drew protests and left some people with injuries.