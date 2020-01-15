Impeachment

House to vote on sending impeachment articles to Senate

WASHINGTON (KGO) -- The House of Representatives will hold a historic vote on Wednesday, Jan. 14 to decide on whether or not to send President Trump's articles of impeachment over to the Senate.

The House says impeachment managers will be selected from Congress who will act as the prosecutors.

After the vote, the managers will physically carry the articles across the U.S. Capitol Building in a procession.

According to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the trial will likely start to proceed on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

What is an impeachment inquiry? A look at the impeachment process

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is said to preside during the trial.

The House voted on Dec.18 to impeach the President on his abuse of power obstruction of Congress for pressuring Ukraine to launch investigations that would help him politically.

President Trump is the third American President to be on trial, following Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

No sitting president has ever been convicted.
