Impeachment

Impeachment Inquiry: Pres. Trump doubles down, testimony behind closed doors

Here's a quick look at what is happening with the Impeachment Inquiry.

Former US Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker testified behind closed doors on Capitol Hill. He turned over what appears to be encrypted messages.

RELATED: Trump impeachment: Not just Ukraine, Trump now calls for China to probe Bidens

One where a top diplomat to Ukraine told Volker and another envoy Gordon Sondland, "Crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign."

Then breaking news from the New York Times-- Volker and Sondland have drafted a statement for Ukraine's President back in August.

It would have committed Ukraine to investigate President Trump's political rivals.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump doubling down in public.

RELATED: President Trump Impeachment Inquiry: What happens next?

"It's a simple answer. They should investigate the Bidens." And pushing China to do the same. "By the way, likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens."

Meanwhile, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to suspend the impeachment inquiry until "transparent" rules are in place. He accused Pelosi of recklessness.

Pelosi responding, saying she hopes McCarthy and other GOP members "share our commitment to following the facts."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsimpeachmentukraineu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMPEACHMENT
Not just Ukraine, Trump now calls for China to probe Bidens
Rep. Jackie Speier discusses impeachment inquiry
Pelosi says Trump is 'scared' of impeachment inquiry
Trump lashes out in anger as Democrats warn of legal action
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds of old tires found along Russian River in Mendocino County
CHP: Driver in Hwy 101 wrong-way crash that killed 4 was impaired
With Authority: Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors
Bay Area students come together to help paralyzed dog
Students get cheap rental quote, Avis charges thousands of dollars more
SF DA George Gascón to resign, report says
Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap boy, trespassing on school campus in Vacaville
Show More
WATCH IN 60: 2 killed in Richmond shooting, deadly wrong-way crash in SF, Biden fundraisers, music festival security
Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in Richmond
Watch as golden retriever gets relaxing massage
Not just Ukraine, Trump now calls for China to probe Bidens
Sheriff: Fatal hit-and-run in Cupertino park was 'intentional, random'
More TOP STORIES News