Impeachment Inquiry: Pres. Trump doubles down, testimony behind closed doors

Former US Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker testified behind closed doors on Capitol Hill. He turned over what appears to be encrypted messages.One where a top diplomat to Ukraine told Volker and another envoy Gordon Sondland, "Crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign."Then breaking news from the New York Times-- Volker and Sondland have drafted a statement for Ukraine's President back in August.It would have committed Ukraine to investigate President Trump's political rivals.On Thursday, President Donald Trump doubling down in public."It's a simple answer. They should investigate the Bidens." And pushing China to do the same. "By the way, likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens."Meanwhile, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to suspend the impeachment inquiry until "transparent" rules are in place. He accused Pelosi of recklessness.Pelosi responding, saying she hopes McCarthy and other GOP members "share our commitment to following the facts."