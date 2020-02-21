SONOMA COUNTY -- Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa) announced legislation Friday morning that would launch improvement efforts to Highway 37 in the North Bay by turning it into a toll road.
The state senator held a press conference at the Sonoma Raceway to announce the idea.
The legislation would generate funds to improve the "flood-prone" highway and protect the road from rising water levels.
The highway connects Solano and Sonoma counties.
State Senator announces proposal to add toll to Highway 37
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News