POLITICS

Bay Area transgender community reacts to Trump administration's proposal to redefine gender

EMBED </>More Videos

It's just a proposal at this point, but the Trump Administration's objective is clear -- narrow the definition of gender. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's just a proposal at this point, but the Trump Administration's objective is clear -- narrow the definition of gender. According to a memo obtained by the New York Times, the Department of Health and Human Services is spearheading an effort to define sex as either male or female determined by the genitals a person is born with.

"The country that I live in now, won't take me for who I am," said Jack, who asked that his last name be withheld for security reasons.

Jack is 13-years-old and began identifying as a boy two years ago. He says narrowing the definition of gender would send a terrifying message to transgender children like him.

"The numbers are terrifying for suicide rates and transgender kids. It's really horrible and this isn't going to help," said Jack.

All of this appears to be the latest attempt by the Trump Administration to roll back advances the transgender community made during the Obama Administration. First, President Trump targeted transgender students, then it was transgender people wanting to serve in the military. For Jack's mother Juliana, the Trump Administration's proposed definition defies everything she's learned about her son.

"Yes he's a boy with female genitalia, but he is a boy, and he needs to use the boy's bathroom and he needs to be treated like a boy because that's who he is," said Juliana.

If the proposal is implemented, the transgender community will be doing everything they can to fight it.

Many have gone on social media with the hashtag #WeWontBeErased.

"Transgender people we exist and that we are protected from discrimination under federal civil rights laws as well as under the constitution," said Kris Hayashi, Executive Director at the Transgender Law Center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicstransgenderdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpbay areaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Deadline to register to vote fast approaching
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 12
Protesters in SF want Guatemala to help migrant caravan
Little sisters of the poor appear in court
More Politics
Top Stories
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: California Attorney General looking into priest sexual abuse
2 men injured, homes evacuated after explosion involving fireworks at SJ home
Heavy traffic expected on Market St. in SF with Oracle event kicking off
ABC7 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: 5-year-old girl kidnapped during San Jose car theft, reunited with parents
VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Lanes of NB 101 closed in Novato after man was hit and killed while walking
Helicopter rescue: Crew masterfully saves man stranded on Calif. coast
Show More
Event in Fremont held for 150th anniversary of Hayward Fault earthquake
Police arrest 2 men in connection with cellphone store theft
Hernangomez's late block helps Nuggets beat Warriors 100-98
Video shows officer punching 14-year-old girl during arrest
Deadline to register to vote fast approaching
More News