It's just a proposal at this point, but the Trump Administration's objective is clear -- narrow the definition of gender. According to a memo obtained by the New York Times, the Department of Health and Human Services is spearheading an effort to define sex as either male or female determined by the genitals a person is born with."The country that I live in now, won't take me for who I am," said Jack, who asked that his last name be withheld for security reasons.Jack is 13-years-old and began identifying as a boy two years ago. He says narrowing the definition of gender would send a terrifying message to transgender children like him."The numbers are terrifying for suicide rates and transgender kids. It's really horrible and this isn't going to help," said Jack.All of this appears to be the latest attempt by the Trump Administration to roll back advances the transgender community made during the Obama Administration. First, President Trump targeted transgender students, then it was transgender people wanting to serve in the military. For Jack's mother Juliana, the Trump Administration's proposed definition defies everything she's learned about her son."Yes he's a boy with female genitalia, but he is a boy, and he needs to use the boy's bathroom and he needs to be treated like a boy because that's who he is," said Juliana.If the proposal is implemented, the transgender community will be doing everything they can to fight it.Many have gone on social media with the hashtag #WeWontBeErased."Transgender people we exist and that we are protected from discrimination under federal civil rights laws as well as under the constitution," said Kris Hayashi, Executive Director at the Transgender Law Center.