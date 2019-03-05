Oakland mayor discusses Raiders, teacher strike, housing and more during ABC7 visit

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf paid a visit to ABC7, where she discussed reports of the Raiders reaching a deal to lease the Coliseum for next season, what's next following the Oakland teacher strike, housing and other important topics.
Watch the video above for her interview with ABC7's "Midday Live" anchors Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui.
