libby schaaf

Oakland mayor discusses Raiders, teacher strike, housing and more during ABC7 visit

EMBED <>More Videos

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf paid a visit to ABC7, where she discussed reports of the Raiders reaching a deal to lease the Coliseum for next season, what's next following the Oakland teacher strike and other important topics.

By and
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf paid a visit to ABC7, where she discussed reports of the Raiders reaching a deal to lease the Coliseum for next season, what's next following the Oakland teacher strike, housing and other important topics.

Watch the video above for her interview with ABC7's "Midday Live" anchors Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui.

See more stories on Mayor Libby Schaaf.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsoaklandhomelessoakland raidersoakland teacher strikelibby schaaf
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIBBY SCHAAF
Oakland begins counting homeless population, expects number to go up
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf sworn in for second term
The A's have chosen their new home again -- now what?
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf wins re-election
TOP STORIES
North Bay bracing for more flooding as new storm moves in
Calif. AG says no charges in death of Stephon Clark
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Raiders close to deal to play in Oakland in 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Instructor who taught NorCal sisters how to survive in wilderness speaks out
Accuweather Forecast: Storm pattern today, tomorrow
Hundreds of San Mateo County workers begin 2-day contract strike
Show More
Hillary Clinton says she will not run for president in 2020
Russian River communities race to clean up flood damage ahead of new storm
North Bay man forced from flooded home, previous home lost in Tubbs Fire
Forbes: Kylie Jenner is youngest self-made billionaire
NorCal sisters who survived 2 nights in wilderness share story
More TOP STORIES News