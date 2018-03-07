Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to appear on 'Midday Live' on Tuesday

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will be a guest on “Midday Live” tomorrow to talk about the Raiders, teacher strike and more. Do you have any questions for the mayor? Ask using #abc7now. https://t.co/ag3pJfc75g — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 4, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will appear on ABC7's "Midday Live" on Tuesday.The mayor will talk to ABC7 about a lot of issues including the Raiders and the teacher strike.Tell us what questions you want to ask in the comments on our Facebook post or ask your questions using #abc7now on Twitter. Tune into "Midday Live" at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to see if your question was selected.