pete buttigieg

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg holds fundraisers in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is in the Bay Area today for fundraisers in San Francisco and Palo Alto.

Buttigieg held a coffee and a conversation at San Francisco's LGBT Center on 1800 Market Street at 8 a.m. today and also at an unknown Palo Alto location at 11:30 a.m.

Prices for a ticket to attend ranged from $54 to $2,800.

RELATED: Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in the Bay Area for three fundraising events

A group is also planning on protesting at one of the fundraisers. Activists say the openly gay candidate must do more to address the concerns of the LGBTQ community and people of color, who suffer the most from gentrification and the housing crisis.

They say Buttigieg should take time to listen to them, not just the wealthy donors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscopalo altopete buttigiegprimary electiondemocrats2020 presidential electionpoliticsu.s. & worldfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PETE BUTTIGIEG
Chasing California 2020: ABC7 Original Limited Series about political fight for CA
Iowa caucus: Challenged tally shows Buttigieg slightly ahead
Klobuchar hammers Buttigieg over Senate impeachment comments
Biden on Iowa caucus performance: 'I took a hit'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF mayor details personal relationship with Mohammed Nuru
2 arrested in deadly shooting of 2 Union City boys
2 found dead outside of home in San Anselmo
Kobe Bryant at forefront of All-Star Weekend
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
No February rain in sight for Bay Area for first time since 1864
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 2 years later
Show More
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Attorney Michael Avenatti found guilty of trying to extort Nike
Lowe's recalls 70K ceiling fans due to faulty blades
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
CalRecycle announces high-tech solution to recycling center crisis
More TOP STORIES News