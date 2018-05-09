CALIFORNIA LEGISLATION

Backers of plan to split California into 3 states submit signatures

It looks like voters could get a chance to decide whether California should be split into three states. (KGO-TV)

By ABC7.com staff
Organizers of an effort to split California into three states say they have collected and submitted more than enough signatures to place the proposal on the November ballot.

Backers of CAL 3 say they have collected and delivered 600,000 signatures to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla's Office, surpassing the 365,000 required by law to qualify for the ballot.

It is now up to Padilla's office to validate the signatures and determine if the measure will indeed go on the ballot.

CAL 3 is led by venture capitalist Tim Draper.

The proposal calls for three states to be formed:

Northern California, roughly the Bay Area to the Oregon border;

California, which would include six coastal counties, including Los Angeles, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura; and Southern California, which would go from Fresno to San Diego, excluding those six coastal counties.

Even if California voters were to approve the measure, it would still have to gain approval from Congress.

Click here to see a map of how California would be split under CAL 3.
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
