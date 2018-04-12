  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
Voters may get chance to vote on splitting California into 3 states

It looks like voters could get a chance to decide whether California should be split into three states. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It looks like voters could get a chance to decide whether California should be split into three states.

You may remember that venture capitalist Tim Draper authored an initiative to break up the state. Now, he says it has received enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot.
RELATED: Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle

They will be submitted to election officials next week.

The three-way split goes like this: Northern California would include the Bay Area all the way to the Oregon border. Southern California would begin in Fresno and cover most of the southern state. And a new California would begin in Los Angeles County and cover most of the coastal areas.

Even if the measure passed, Congress would have the last word.

By the way, this initiative has no connection to the efforts to have California secede from the United States.

EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia

