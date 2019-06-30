Politics

President Trump says series of immigration raids coming, likely after 4th of July

WASHINGTON D.C. -- President Trump says his administration will still launch a series of immigration raids, and that they will likely happen after the July 4th holiday.

The planned raids were supposed to happen last weekend but were delayed.

President Trump spoke at the G-20 summit in Osaka saying ICE agents will be "legally removing large numbers of people."

He also praised a $4.6 billion emergency border funding bill passed by the Democrat-led House this week calling it "humanitarian money."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpiceraidimmigration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon could impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News