Politics

Secretary Perry not leaving Trump White House: Energy Department

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Department of Energy is denying reports that Secretary Rick Perry is leaving his post with the Trump administration.

The department tweeted late Wednesday saying the former Texas governor is "happy where he is serving President Trump and leading the Department of Energy."


Perry has served as Energy secretary since March 2, 2017, when he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a 62-37 vote.

Here's a closer look at the resignations, firings and departures since Trump took office.

SEE ALSO: Rick Perry blunt in response to recent moves by President Trump
