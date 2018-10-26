California's senior senator, Dianne Feinstein, is criticizing President Trump for not giving the FBI credit by name for its role in arresting the bomb suspect.While out on the campaign trail, running for her sixth term, the prominent Democrat told ABC7 News that she has told her staff to be vigilant about packages arriving at her offices. A suspicious parcel intercepted Thursday at her Los Angeles office turned out not to be a bomb.Feinstein is no stranger to terrorist attacks. Back in the 1970s, a bomb was planted at her then-San Francisco home by a group tied to the New World Liberation Front. The bomb did not go off.In light of the arrest of Cesar Sayoc, the 56-year-old taken into custody in connection with the mail bomb scare, Feinstein is hopeful that President Trump will tone down comments he makes at political rallies that may have influenced Sayoc."Presidents should bring people together," Sen. Feinstein said. "Presidents should de-emphasize differences, enable people to work together, be friends together, work for the goodness of this nation together and not separate them."Feinstein also objected to the president not giving the FBI credit by name for tracking down the mail bomb suspect this week."He has maligned the FBI so much and yet I just heard him say to all law enforcement, 'Good work,'" Feinstein said. "He couldn't say 'FBI, you know, this was done in whatever it is, four or five days, congratulations.'"Feinstein told agriculture workers at the Monterey Mushrooms facility near Watsonville, Calif., that she's working on a revised immigration bill that would grant a "blue card" enabling people to work who have already done so in the U.S. for two years and a minimum of 100 hours, and who have clean records. The plan would also provide a path to permanent residency,It's a proposal that would put her at odds with the president and his core supporters.